AirSwap Price Reaches $0.0279 on Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kyber Network, Liqui and Gatecoin. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.99 or 0.03492597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00254468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00161138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap launched on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, OKEx, Binance, Huobi, IDEX, Liqui and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.