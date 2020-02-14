Alchemint Standards Reaches Market Capitalization of $137,257.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 33% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 54.3% lower against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $137,257.00 and $24.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.94 or 0.03505759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00253412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00159765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

