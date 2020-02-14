Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) COO Jennifer Banks Sells 2,500 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,556 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,821.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ARE stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.93. 463,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $133.38 and a 52-week high of $175.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 775,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after buying an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,982,000 after buying an additional 2,409,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 164,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

