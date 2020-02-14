Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Director Sells $965,560.70 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $965,560.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ARE stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.93. The company had a trading volume of 463,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $175.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 775,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,982,000 after buying an additional 2,409,703 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 164,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

