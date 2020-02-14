Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) EVP Marc E. Binda Sells 1,200 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at $8,424,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.93. 463,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $175.02.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

