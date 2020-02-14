Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Insider Thomas J. Andrews Sells 16,250 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,986,642.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ARE traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.93. 463,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $175.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 775,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,245,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 164,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.