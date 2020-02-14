Algorand Market Capitalization Reaches $203.94 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $203.94 million and $86.74 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003539 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.16 or 0.03477421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00250523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00042844 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand's total supply is 3,092,300,318 coins and its circulating supply is 561,028,475 coins. Algorand's official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

