Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TH Capital raised their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.49.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,154,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,743,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $560.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.