Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 190,423 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 4.7% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $98,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after buying an additional 1,910,506 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,391,830,000 after buying an additional 828,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $748,808,000. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $220.36 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.21. The company has a market cap of $560.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

