Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $16.33 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33, Briefing.com reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABA stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.63. 10,669,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,743,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.21. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. ValuEngine cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.49.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

