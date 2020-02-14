Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from to in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TH Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.94.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,675,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,743,257. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $557.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,976,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,544,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

