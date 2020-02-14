Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $310.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.44.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $220.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.21. The firm has a market cap of $560.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group now owns 36,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. EQIS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Assetmark acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $0. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $0. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

