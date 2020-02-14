Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.22.

ATD.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$43.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.44. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$35.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.62.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

