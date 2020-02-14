Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded by Bank of America

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. 108,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,845. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

