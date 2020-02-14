Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 276.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

