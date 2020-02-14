All Sports (SOC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $229,813.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and $229,813.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $32.15, $50.98 and $7.50.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $630.98 or 0.06157244 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00060526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024826 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00128229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001751 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

