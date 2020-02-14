Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

ABTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

ABTX opened at $38.49 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $785.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $761,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,929.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,468 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,434,790 over the last ninety days. 10.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 386.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

