AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of AB stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $987.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.38%.

AB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

