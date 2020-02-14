Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Update

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $44.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.