Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $5.18 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $7.86.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

