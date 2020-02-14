Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,519.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,799. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,431.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,295.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,529.63. The stock has a market cap of $1,040.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,013,643 shares of company stock worth $389,654,791 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

