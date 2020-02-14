Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Alphabet worth $1,265,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,511.96. 590,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,431.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,296.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1,043.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,529.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

