Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,338 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned about 0.09% of Alphabet worth $853,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its position in Alphabet by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 33.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,513.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,431.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,296.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1,049.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,529.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

