Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Up 7.2% in January

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 794,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,847. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $141,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $621,200. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 1,369,901 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 22,827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 678,191 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,193,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 228,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

Shares of ATEC stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.52. Alphatec has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $7.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.