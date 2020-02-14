ALQO Market Cap Achieves $1.64 Million (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, ALQO has traded up 80.5% against the US dollar. One ALQO coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. ALQO has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $1,418.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017006 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004366 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ALQO

ALQO (XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALQO’s official website is alqo.org. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN.

Buying and Selling ALQO

ALQO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALQO using one of the exchanges listed above.

