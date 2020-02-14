ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Cut to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALSMY. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ALSTOM/ADR from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ALSMY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. 104,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,098. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. ALSTOM/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About ALSTOM/ADR

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

