Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €49.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €49.00 ($56.98) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.72 ($53.17).

Alstom stock opened at €48.81 ($56.76) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.42. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

