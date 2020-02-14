Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Alteryx worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 298.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after purchasing an additional 345,925 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alteryx by 8,277.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 154,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,053,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,695,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,928,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYX. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.15.

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $587,406.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,515 shares of company stock valued at $14,316,177 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock traded up $10.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,242. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -858.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.90. Alteryx Inc has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

