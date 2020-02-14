Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Cowen

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $147.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

AYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alteryx from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Get Alteryx alerts:

NYSE:AYX opened at $144.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. Alteryx has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $147.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $470,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,515 shares of company stock worth $14,316,177 in the last 90 days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Alteryx by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.