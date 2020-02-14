Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $97.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.49% from the company’s current price.

AYX has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alteryx from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NYSE AYX opened at $144.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.11. Alteryx has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -801.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $470,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,515 shares of company stock valued at $14,316,177. 19.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

