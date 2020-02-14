Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AYX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of AYX opened at $144.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.62, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $587,406.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $2,868,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,424,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,515 shares of company stock worth $14,316,177. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after buying an additional 127,927 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,373,000 after buying an additional 655,701 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

