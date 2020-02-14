Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,550,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 20,660,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,409,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,886,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 663.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 110,918 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATUS. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

ATUS opened at $27.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

