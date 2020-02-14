Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $195,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $2,149.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,070.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,921.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,816.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,586.57 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

