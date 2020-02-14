Ameren Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Ameren has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameren to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.2%.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.21. Ameren has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $85.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

