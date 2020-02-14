American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufact. updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

AXL traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,076,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.35. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

