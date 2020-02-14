American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Cut to $61.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AIG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. American International Group has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Terra Nova Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Gerstein Fisher grew its position in shares of American International Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 10,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management grew its position in shares of American International Group by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 727,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,339,000 after purchasing an additional 276,039 shares in the last quarter. Detwiler Fenton Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Hollencrest Securities grew its position in shares of American International Group by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Securities now owns 9,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

