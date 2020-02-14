American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in American Realty Investors by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in American Realty Investors by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Realty Investors by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $226.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 217.37%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of American Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

