American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ARA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 68.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 7.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARA opened at $9.08 on Friday. American Renal Associates has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

