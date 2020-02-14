America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of America’s Car-Mart worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,653,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $772.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $121.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.