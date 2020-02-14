America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Down 10.5% in January

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 342,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

Shares of CRMT stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.97. 169,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $772.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.71. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $79.95 and a fifty-two week high of $121.88.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

