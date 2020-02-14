Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,866 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,278. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

