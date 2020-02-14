AMN Healthcare Services’ (AMN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $78.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $73.00. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMN. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,797.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,253 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,204 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

