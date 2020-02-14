Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Up 9.3% in January

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

