Amon (AMN) One Day Volume Tops $1,099.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Amon token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. Amon has a total market cap of $697,622.00 and $1,099.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.99 or 0.03492597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00254468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00161138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,032,044 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

