Amoveo Price Tops $51.43 on Top Exchanges (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amoveo has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $488.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for approximately $51.43 or 0.00499578 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00047924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $638.55 or 0.06187526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00061571 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00128398 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

VEO is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

