Analysts Anticipate Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) to Post ($0.40) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $26.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.40) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Exagen an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Exagen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exagen by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 577,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 214,363 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exagen during the third quarter worth about $1,355,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exagen by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 216,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 66,825 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Exagen during the third quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the third quarter worth about $588,000.

Shares of NYSE XGN traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. 32,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,893. Exagen has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.09.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($11.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($7.07). The company had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 million.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.