Analysts Anticipate Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.01 Million

Analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) to report sales of $4.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Five Prime Therapeutics posted sales of $4.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.08 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $62.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five Prime Therapeutics.

FPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 25,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,261,897.20. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,120,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $3,808,034.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,280,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,631 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 31,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,882,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 63,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 237,933 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FPRX stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. Five Prime Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $13.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

