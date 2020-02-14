Analysts Anticipate Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to announce sales of $210.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.00 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $195.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $784.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $782.79 million to $787.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $853.95 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $859.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globus Medical.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $380,494.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 65,741 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Globus Medical by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 30,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Globus Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GMED opened at $56.50 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.