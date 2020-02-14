Analysts Anticipate Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) will post sales of $116.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haynes International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.36 million and the lowest is $116.33 million. Haynes International posted sales of $127.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full-year sales of $468.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $466.48 million to $471.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $504.83 million, with estimates ranging from $489.06 million to $520.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Haynes International.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAYN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Haynes International stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $361.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.82%.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Shor purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Also, Director Robert Getz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,357.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,101 shares of company stock valued at $488,559 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after acquiring an additional 67,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 34,782 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,972,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

