Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.44. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JACK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 20,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $1,563,047.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,088.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $509,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,470,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,016 shares of company stock worth $5,260,022. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.31. The stock had a trading volume of 394,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,170. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.39.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.